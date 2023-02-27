The crane was being suspended off the ground by power and telephone wires. Shirleen Allicot reports.

Photos show large construction crane collapsed, tangled in power wires in Cresskill, New Jersey

CRESSKILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large landscaping crane has collapsed in New Jersey and crews are working to untangle it from power wires.

The crane collapsed Monday morning on Roosevelt Street in Cresskill and is being suspended off the ground by power and telephone wires.

Emergency service crews have evacuated nearby residents and are working to untangle the crane.

A spokesperson from Orange and Rockland Utilities said they will cut power to 22 customers so that workers from the O'Brothers Treee Service landscaping company can remove the crane.

Affected customers should expect to be without power for at least a couple of hours, according to the spokesperson.

Local police and firefighters are on scene and investigating what caused the crane to collapse.

