Crane comes crashing down onto 2 homes in New Brunswick

By Eyewitness News
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A crane collapsed across a New Jersey street.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in New Brunswick.

The crane came crashing down Sunday night on Hamilton Street damaging two houses.

No one was hurt.

The collapse is under investigation as city engineers work to remove the crane.

