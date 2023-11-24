Driver crashes car into subway entrance in Washington Heights; no injuries reported

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A driver is in custody after losing control and crashing into a subway station entrance in Washington Heights on Friday morning.

No one was struck in the mishap at Broadway and 157th Street at around 9:30 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody and is being questioned.

Charges against the driver are expected.

