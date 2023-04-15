Rockland County Wildfire: Crews continue work to put out brush fires

Officials continue putting out hot spots following the brush fires that were sparked from a passing CSX train during track maintenance.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters remain busy putting out hot spots following a chain of brush fires that threatened several residential communities in Rockland County on Friday.

According to officials, crews remain busy extinguishing very minimal hot spots that have been popping up Saturday morning in the Congers section.

Choppers were over the Congers section, dumping massive buckets of water on brush fire near the train tracks, while people on the ground tried to ward off the fast-moving flames using garden hoses.

Route 9W by Route 304 remains closed as crews continue putting out brush fires in Haverstraw.

Minor damage has been reported following the brush fires that went through Congers, Haverstraw and Stony Point Friday, leaving Clarkstown police to evacuate over 100 homes near the fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that sparks kicked up from an S/B train traveling through Stony Point, Haverstraw and Congers may have started the fire, according to Rockland officials.

There were no mandatory evacuations Friday night.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ALSO READ | Large brush fires across Rockland County likely caused by train sparks

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Norwood spoke to a woman on Friday who rushed to her parent's home when she heard how close flames were to her childhood home.

She and a friend began to unravel garden hoses and attempted to keep the flames at bay just a few feet from the family pool.

"Just lots of flames and people yelling, it was scary," resident Sol Deleon said who's home was 10 feet from the flames.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said its likely that track maintenance being done by CSX couple with train traffic lead to the multiple fires.

"Let's be honest, there's no way that somebody dropped a match in Congers and it magically became a fire in Stony Point," Day said.

At least one firefighter has suffered minor injuries.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip