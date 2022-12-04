New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'

This week we'll learn if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"

New Jersey native Cris Pannullo has won 20 consecutive games of "Jeopardy!" and isn't stopping yet.

The former professional poker player and customer service operations manager is from Ocean City.

That ties him for 6th place on the game show's best-of-the-best rankings.

He has joined a short list of players to win 10 games or more.

Pannullo is 5th on Jeopardy's list of highest winnings for regular play.

So far his total is nearly $711,000.

