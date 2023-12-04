A moped driver was killed Monday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles in the Bronx.

Moped driver killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Bronx; police search underway

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after a deadly crash took place on an expressway in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The victim was driving a moped on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Monday morning when a minivan hit him.

That driver stayed on the scene.

The force of the crash threw him off the moped and the victim landed on the street below the expressway.

He was then hit by a tractor-trailer and a red sedan at the intersection of Webster Avenue and East 175th Street. Both vehicles fled the scene, police say.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

