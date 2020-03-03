Man with BB gun on Brooklyn rooftop apparently YouTuber making movie: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man who was taken into custody for having a BB gun on a rooftop in Brooklyn is a 24-year-old YouTuber who was apparently making a movie, police say.

Authorities say the suspect, Chenhan Jiang, was spotted on the roof of a four-story building with several Go-Pros attached to his body on Rogers Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Initially, officers did not know what they were dealing with and approached the scene with lights, sirens and police K-9s.

Jiang was taken into custody without incident and the police say the firearm was determined to be a BB gun.



Police seized his BB gun collection.

Jiang is charged with reckless endangerment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and obstruction of government administration.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsnew york citybrooklynarrestyoutube
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News