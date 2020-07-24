39-year-old man shot in the face in Brooklyn: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old man was shot in the face in Brooklyn Friday evening, police say.According to officials, the shooting happened in front of President Street in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m.Police say the victim, who was shot in the face, was a 39-year-old man.They say he is likely to die.The victim was transported to an area hospital.So far there are no arrests.----------