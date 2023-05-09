Alamo Cube removed from Astor Place for planned restoration, will spin again this summer

The famous 'Alamo' cube sculpture in Astor Place has been removed for some planned restoration.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The giant cube in Astor Place was removed from its East Village perch this week but will be back this summer.

The Alamo Cube was removed by a crane for a planned restoration on Monday night.

The sculpture is popular for its interactivity -- a mechanism allows it to spin when pushed by several people -- but last year the mechanism stopped working properly.

The 1,800-pound, 8-foot-by-8-foot-by-8-foot cube has been at its location since 1968. The art has since become a key fixture of the neighborhood and serves as the backdrop for many neighborhood activities in the plaza.

It is expected to return to Astor Place in its full spinning glory by August.

"We are delighted to share the news of The Cube's restoration this year," said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "We are especially grateful for the generosity of the family of the late Tony Rosenthal, the incredibly talented sculptor. Rosenthal's artistic vision in the 1960s has managed to capture the imagination and spirit of the whole East Village community for decades with an iconic sculpture that is best enjoyed when it is touched and spun with friends. I look forward to the Cube's return to Astor Place in time for Summer Streets 2023 in August - when New Yorkers can once again join together and spin.'"

