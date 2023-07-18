Alamo Cube returns to its spinning glory in Astor Place

The iconic Alamo cube sculpture on Astor Place made its long-awaited return to the East Village Tuesday.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The giant cube in Astor Place was fully restored and returned to its rightful place in the East Village on Tuesday morning.

The 8-foot-tall, 1,800-pound cube can once again turn on its axis -- something it stopped doing in 2021 after more than half a century.

Over the weekend, the restored sculpture made a stop at the entrance to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair in Southampton.

Back in May the Alamo Cube was removed by a crane for a planned restoration to repair a mechanism that allowed it to spin.

"It's our pleasure to have done this for New Yorkers, visitors from near and far, one day they can all come and today we will all get to spin the cube," said Dave Petrie, director of Tony Rosenthal Art Estate.

The art sculpture has been a key fixture of the neighborhood since 1967 and serves as the backdrop for many neighborhood activities in the plaza.

