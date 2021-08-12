Politics

Former Gov. Paterson sheds light on Cuomo-Hochul transition

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Governor Paterson sheds light on Cuomo-Hochul transition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person who may have the best perspective of what lies ahead for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is former New York Gov. David Paterson.

Paterson was the lieutenant governor when Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned after a prostitution scandal a year into his term.

The former governor knows Hochul and what lies ahead when Andrew Cuomo leaves office in 12 days.

"I was surprised, I thought the governor was going to fight this," Paterson said. "I thought he was already taking aim and trying to disgrace some of the people who were investigating him. So when he resigned on Tuesday at about noon, I was very surprised by this."

Paterson is the first and only African America to become governor of New York when when Spitzer resigned in 2008.

But with Cuomo still in office, Paterson says those who work with him are still trying to wield power -- but barking at those who helped push him out.

WATCH | Full interview with Gov. Paterson on Up Close:

EMBED More News Videos

Former Gov. Paterson discusses Cuomo's resignation and what Kathy Hochul faces next on this week's edition of "Up Close."



"He said the best way for him to help government is for him to leave at this point, but some people around him seem to think before they leave, the best thing they can do is try and hurt people, which is what they did all along and I think that's outrageous," Paterson said.
As for Hochul, former Gov. Paterson says she's in a place where she could bring New Yorkers together, and one way to do that is by appointing a lieutenant governor who can make a difference.

"She's gotta - I think - take advantage of the court decision I won, some years ago to appoint a lieutenant governor," Paterson said. "Appoint a lieutenant governor, probably someone from downstate, and how about this for an idea -- what if she appointed a woman for lieutenant governor and New York State will be the first state in the union to have a number 1 and number 2 who are both women."

As for the 14 days Hochul has to get ready to be governor, Paterson says she's lucky she has that time to get a staff together, talk to people and figure out how to prioritize her time so she hits the ground running.

When Paterson took over, he had about an hour.

ALSO READ | Kathy Hochul says mask mandates in NY schools are likely
EMBED More News Videos

The incoming New York governor stressed that she plans to work with school district officials as well as parents and teachers on the issue of mask requirements.





----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomogovernornew york state politicsup closekathy hochuldavid paterson
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 people hospitalized after lightning strike in Bronx
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat, storm watches
Resources for coping with another heat wave
'Miracle' baby survives rare condition and celebrates 1st birthday
Who will Hochul pick for lt. gov, growing threat in Afghanistan
Show More
Mom, daughter among 3 slashed during fight at BJ's
Nassau County marks 20th confirmed shark sighting of the year
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
15-year-old girl shot when dispute turns violent at popular mall
Census results: NYC population surges with almost all growth in cities
More TOP STORIES News