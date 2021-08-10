Politics

Andrew Cuomo's accusers "vindicated and relieved," attorney says

Eyewitness News Coverage of Cuomo's resignation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An attorney for two women who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment said her clients were "vindicated and relieved that Cuomo will no longer be in a position of power over anyone."

Mariann Wang represents Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis.

Executive assistant McGrath said Cuomo made inappropriate comments, including commenting on her neckline after staring down her loose shirt, regularly asking about her marital status and asking whether she would tell on another aide if she were to cheat on her husband.

Limmiatis is an energy company worker who said Cuomo ran his fingers on the lettering that ran across the chest of her shirt when they met in a rope line at a 2017 event. He then told her he was going to say there was a spider on her shoulder and proceeded to brush her chest with his hand.

Wang castigated what she described as Cuomo's efforts to "gaslight and attack the brave women who came forward," which ultimately "apparently served no purpose."

RELATED | Who is Kathy Hochul?
Hochul will become New York's first woman governor.



In announcing his resignation as governor, Cuomo said he "deeply, deeply" apologized for what he said he meant as "endearing gestures" but that he said women found "dated."

He called some of the allegations fabricated, forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately. But he acknowledged making some aides uncomfortable with comments he said he intended as playful.



"I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I have been too familiar with people...In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."

RELATED | 'Right thing to do': Reaction swift, pours in on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation

RELATED | Full details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to AG report
Raw Video: Attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark detail some of the allegations the investigated against Gov. Cuomo.





Cuomo released a pre-recorded statement saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.
NY Gov. Cuomo responds to AG report on sexual harassment



