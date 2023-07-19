It's Disability Pride Month and one fashion consultant is Hollywood's go-to stylist for stars with disabilities. Darla Miles has more.

Cur8able helps stars and others with disabilities find stunning looks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's Disability Pride Month and one fashion consultant is Hollywood's go-to stylist for stars with disabilities, and she's turned it into a booming business.

"Clothing is not always designed to honor disabled bodies or bodies with chronic illnesses and injuries," said Stephanie Thomas, CEO and Founder of Cur8able.

While haute couture isn't designed for the different body types of those with physical disabilities, that doesn't mean a person in a wheelchair or a prosthetic limb, can't enjoy high fashion.

"Most people in stores don't know how to assist or guide or provide information for disabled clients when they're shopping, without oohing or awwing or gawking," Thomas said.

It's the styling guidance and assistance Thomas wanted and really needed early on in her life.

As a congenital amputee, she was born without a right thumb and without toes.

"This impacts my footwear, how I walk, my back, my knees, everything," Thomas said. "I didn't think about clothing honoring me. I just always thought about readjusting what I did to make sure that I looked good in the clothing that I wanted."

Instead of waiting for the fashion industry to change, Thomas decided to change the game, creating her now award-winning disability fashion styling system and becoming the go-to Hollywood stylist for actors with disabilities.

"Cur8able solves two problems. It is a disability styling consultancy and we simply are shopping and we de-stress dressing," Thomas said.

It solves a universal wardrobing problem. Understanding body types and pairing them with the most flattering clothing silhouettes, and doing so with the same dignity and independence as anyone else.

"Clothing has to be, first of all, easy to put on and take off, medically safe, which is smart for your health. And then, finally, fashionable. The wearer has to love it," Thomas said.

