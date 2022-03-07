Officials urge New Yorkers to protect themselves from Russian cyber attacks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As threats from Russia grow, New York City officials are joining together to provide guidance on defending against cyber attacks.U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined NYC Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller and NYC Comptroller Brad Lander on Monday morning to highlight cyber-security resources available to businesses across the five boroughs.Officials have warned Russia could use cyber attacks in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the United States. Miller said the threat to NYC and its critical infrastructure is always high, but NYC is currently on "ultra high alert.""The Russian state actor, when tensions rise, increases malicious cyber attacks from both tactical -- to disable systems that may be running against them from an adversary -- and strategic -- to be able to put pressure on other entities, be they allies or people in their interest to disable," Miller said. "So we get that we are in a heightened threat and we have been gearing up for that heightened threat to come along from our normal high alert to ultra high alert and that's where we are, and its working."Given New York's role as the economic engine and financial center of the United States, New Yorkers face an increased risk of cyber-attacks from Russia.The officials outlined the 3 S's of Cyber Safety to help New Yorkers protect themselves during this time of increased threat and highlight additional cybersecurity resources for New York businesses:"New Yorkers stand with Ukrainians fleeing from Russia's invasion and New York's vibrant Ukrainian population, Lander said. "In the 21st century, so much of our daily lives and critical infrastructure are connected to technology and we need to be prepared for online threats to our financial and public safety. New York must take action now individually and collectively to guard against cyberattacks that seek to gain access to our financial and personal information and shore up our public infrastructure against disruptive attacks."----------