Best upcoming cyber holiday shopping deals and tips

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The holiday season is upon us and it's not too early to get shopping according to 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda.

She hit the mall to find some early Black Friday and beyond prices for presents.

When it comes to prices from now through the holidays, just know they are going to fluctuate like a rollercoaster.

Black Friday's not a day anymore - it's a season. We have seen deals already but the main event is what retailers call T5 or Cyber Week.

T5 includes Thanksgiving and the four days after, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, the weekend, and Cyber Monday.

7 On Your Side spent all morning at Wirecutter in Long Island City where writers, researchers, and testers review thousands of products and let us know what works best.

First up, one of the top gifts on people's lists is a coffee maker.

Getting top marks is the Moccamaster. The deputy editor called this the "Chic it girl of coffee." It's Dutch designed in a style that hasn't changed since the '70s. It brews a beautiful cup and is a staff favorite at Wirecutter. Its manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP) is $399, but you should expect this deal to drop to $260 for a $140 savings.

I just checked Amazon and it's already dropping to about $350, so set some alerts on your phone price watch and snag it when you can.

Smart home tech is a hot gift, the Google Nest thermostat hooks right onto your HVAC system then you can control the temperature from your phone. A few degrees can shave hundreds off your bill. It's expected to drop from $250 to $170.

Next, a great gift for around $20 is the Chom Chom Pet Roller. This can clean upholstery from pet hair and lint in a jiffy. Its MSRP is $32, but you can expect the deal to drop to about $20. There's no messy tape, just empty it out.

Another great price point on wine glasses is a set of four from Signature. This gift set retails for $40. But if you buy them separately it's $35, so make sure you compare the price of sets. They may look pretty and sometimes they are discounted in the set, but in this case, you'll save more by buying each individually.

