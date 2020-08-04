Man killed, woman critically injured by falling trees in separate incidents in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6353838" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg reports part of an exterior building fell to the ground in East Village.

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in separate tree-related incidents across New York City as Isaias made its way across the area.A 60-year-old man was sitting in a 2014 Dodge Ram when a massive tree fell on top of the vehicle on 84th Drive.The trunk of the tree fell directly on the car that was parked in front of a house.An NYPD police cruiser responding to the incident was also struck by the tree. The officers, assigned to the 107th Precinct, were not injured.Emergency workers cut up the trunk of the tree and used cranes to move the larger pieces of the trunk.It's not clear if the man inside was just waiting for the storm to pass or had pulled over for some other reason.The victim was later identified as Mario Siles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Meanwhile in Brooklyn, a woman was struck in the head by a falling tree branch in Brownsville.The woman was outside the Tilden Houses when she was struck just after 2 p.m. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition.----------