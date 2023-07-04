Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin honored at Yankee Stadium

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in a CPR training session at Yankee Stadium Monday as part of Hope Week.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Damar Hamlin was honored Monday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees invited Hamlin to help kickoff the 14th edition of Hope Week. Hope Week is an opportunity for the team to celebrate people, families and organizations worthy of recognition and support.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, participated in CPR training at the stadium and shared his inspirational story.

Back in January, Hamlin's heart stopped while he made a tackle during an NFL game.

First responders acted fast and resuscitated Hamlin by performing CPR.

Sarah Taffet, a former Fordham softball player whose life was saved by CPR administered during a game in 2021, lead the training session along with the American Heart Association.

Both Hamlin and Taffet threw out the first pitch Monday ahead of the Yankees game against the Orioles.

READ MORE | 7 On Your Side averts Taylor Swift concert calamity for a young fan

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.