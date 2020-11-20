ABC Primetime

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev talk about preparing for 'DWTS' finale

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The finals have arrived! The final four celebrity and pro-dancer pairs will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" this Monday night!

Still in the running are Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Nelly, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kaitlyn and pro-dance partner Artem Chigvintsev scored two perfect scores for their performances during this past week's semi-final competition.

But, so did Nev and Jenna Johnson! The others weren't far behind so it's still anyone's competition.



"Everyone's going to be pulling out all of the stops," Bristowe said.

"Every single week we try to make something new and bring something different. I think the one thing I want to bring to the finale is the feeling of celebration," Chigvintsev said.

They do have a few tricks up their sleeves though!

"Kaitlyn may be coming down from the ceiling during her freestyle," he said.

"If they want to add me as a pro next week, I'll take it," Bristowe joked.

You will see them perform a repeat of their Argentine Tango and their Freestyle dance will be in the realm of the Charleston, Lindy, and Quick-Step, and will be upbeat and uplifting, they said.



Don't miss the big "Dancing with the Stars" finale Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancingabc primetimeabcdancing with the starskaitlyn bristoweballroom dancing
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
'For Life' returns for 2nd season amid COVID pandemic
'Bachelorette' Tayshia referees feud between Ed and Chasen
'Big Sky' Premiere: David E. Kelley thriller debuts on ABC
Nicholas Pinnock, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson talk season 2 of 'For Life'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 Update: NYC likely to enter orange zone the first week of December, mayor says
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy briefing
NYC nurses march from hospital to cemetery to protest lack of PPE
3 Giants players test positive for COVID-19
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Amtrak: Clock is ticking for 110-year-old Hudson River rail tunnel
Show More
Online romance scams, one of the hottest in the age of COVID
Video: Woman pushed in front of subway, miraculously survives
Broadway actor randomly attacked inside NYC train station
Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer as challenges loom
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
More TOP STORIES News