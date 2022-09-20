'Dancing with the Stars': Sam Champion's 1st round performance on DWTS

Here's a look at how Sam did on the first night of his quest for the mirror ball trophy!

LOS ANGELES (WABC) -- All eyes were on the ballroom Monday night for the 2-hour commercial-free premiere of "Dancing With The Stars" on Disney+.

Eyewitness News weather anchor Sam Champion showed off his dancing skills to Elton John and Britney Spears' hit song "Hold Me Closer."

Read more about Monday night's exciting premiere here!.

