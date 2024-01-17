Judge denies motion to dismiss Daniel Penny's case in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York judge on Wednesday denied Daniel Penny's motion to dismiss his involuntary manslaughter case over the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway car.

Penny's case will return to court March 20. Trial will occur no earlier than the fall, the judge said.

The judge did not rule on certain evidentiary matters.

Penny's caught-on-camera chokehold of Neely lasted about six minutes, prosecutors have said, beyond the point when Neely was moving. The defense has said Penny did not intend to kill Nelly but was subduing a passenger who was "insanely threatening."

Daniel Penny appeared briefly Friday in Manhattan criminal court on a second degree manslaughter charge. David Novarro reports.

