Judge denies motion to dismiss Daniel Penny's case in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Daniel Penny's lawyer has been praising the Brooklyn District Attorney for not bringing charges against a man who shot an aggressive passenger last week, drawing a comparison between the two cases.

It's possible Penny's lawyer may bring that case up in court on Wednesday in a continued effort to dismiss the case.

The former Marine and Long Island native was recorded putting subway performer Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold while on the train last May.

Penny was indicted for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Penny's lawyers have maintained he acted in self-defense after Neely, who suffered from mental health issues, started displaying what some described aggressive behavior.

Penny's lawyer has drawn comparisons to this case and another subway incident.

RELATED | NYC mayor condemns chokehold death: 'Jordan Neely did not deserve to die'

Thomas Kenniff told Fox News that Brooklyn prosecutors made the right call by not pursuing charges against the man who shot an aggressive passenger last Thursday .

"If you approach it a different way, like in the video we just saw, you don't know if they have guns or knives and the situation can devolve. Is there a cruel irony that my client who did everything the right way is facing charges, while others who rightfully are not? Yeah, you could say it is," Kenniff said.

Whether the comparison of the two cases is successful, will be up to the judge.

Judge Maxwell Wiley has said the trial would be set for the fall.

