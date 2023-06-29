Extra Time: Dramatic rescue unfolds in the Passaic River in New Jersey

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest details on a dramatic rescue that unfolded in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Two firefighters became stranded on a boat in the Passaic River in Clifton, while attempting to perform their own rescue operation.

A state trooper had to repel from a helicopter on a mission to lift them to safety.

New Jersey reporter Anthony Johnson witnessed the whole dramatic rescue and described how the firefighters ended up getting stuck.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Air quality alert

Smoke from those ongoing Canadian wildfires is once again creeping across the country and heading to the Tri-State area. New York City officials are warning residents that air quality in the city could deteriorate as well. Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom has more on what we can expect.

Daniel Penny indicted

The Marine veteran charged with choking a homeless man to death on a Manhattan subway has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Daniel Penny was arraigned on the charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Penny, 24, was recorded on cellphone video holding Neely in a chokehold on an F-Train for several minutes on May 1. Prosecutors recovered at least five cellphone videos from three witnesses to the chokehold, as well as two surveillance videos from MTA cameras, taken the day before and the day of Neely's death, court documents revealed. Penny was initially arrested on manslaughter charges, but a grand jury decided there was enough evidence to show he may have gone too far.

