Daniel Penny returns to court Wednesday in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death case

Judge is expected to rule on Daniel Penny's request to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The politically charged case of Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran who choked a man to death on a New York City subway car, returns to court Wednesday when the judge is expected to rule on his request to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges.

Penny's attorneys called Jordan Neely "insanely threatening."

According to the lawyers, one person described the ride "as 'absolutely traumatizing' beyond anything he had ever experienced in six years riding the subway."

RELATED | NYC mayor condemns chokehold death: 'Jordan Neely did not deserve to die'

His attorneys have said Penny, who has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and negligent homicide charges, was defending himself and others when he put Neely into the chokehold that caused his death.

Prosecutors have said Penny maintained the chokehold for six minutes, well past the point when Neely stopped purposeful movement.

In addition to the motion for dismissal, the two sides are expected to hear from the judge on evidentiary matters.

No trial date has been set.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

Daniel Penny appeared briefly Friday in Manhattan criminal court on a second degree manslaughter charge. David Novarro reports.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.