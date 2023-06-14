Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury in death of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Daniel Penny has been indicted by a grand jury in Lower Manhattan in the death of Jordan Neely on a subway train last month.

Charges will be unsealed when he is arraigned on the indictment at a later date. Penny, 24, was initially arrested on manslaughter charges in Neely's death.

The Manhattan Districts Attorney Office did not immediately comment.

The former Marine was recorded holding Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, in a minutes-long chokehold on an F train on May 1.

Penny's attorneys released a video statement over the weekend where he said he was protecting himself and other passengers.

Many believe the case is exposing New York City's failure to address subway safety and mental health.

The case's racial dynamics have also made it a hot-button issue. Neely's supporters have argued that Penny's delayed arrest is an example of a racist system. He surrendered to police 11 days after the killing under mounting public pressure.

Penny claims his actions had nothing to do with race.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

