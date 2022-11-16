  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Danjoy's Homemade Pasta can teach anyone to make perfect pasta

Localish logo
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 3:18PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Roll up your sleeves and learn to make pasta from scratch with the Danjoy family.

HOUSTON, Texas -- With Danjoys Homemade Pasta you learn to make pasta the old-fashioned Italian way. Giancarlo Danjoy learned to make pasta from scratch from his father-in-law, who trained as a master chef in Alma, Italy.

Giancarlo and his wife, Reyna, started teaching pasta-making classes to small groups out of their home in 2018. They saw so much interest they opened their own professional kitchen space.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they pivoted to donating meals for frontline workers. In the last year, they've seen a surge of people wanting to take the classes again.

"I think people, since COVID, are back in the kitchen, they're into making their own food now, experiencing that together as a family," said Reyna Danjoy. "So we're seeing a lot of families want to come to learn how to make pasta so they can go home and make it together as a family."

The company teaches for family events, birthday parties, date nights, and team-building classes. Danjoy's also hosts field trips and Girl Scout/Boy Scout troops.

Report a correction or typo