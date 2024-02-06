Man arrested in fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Somerville woman

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police arrested a New Jersey man in the murder of a woman found outside her home stabbed several times.

David Shroitman, 27 is accused of fatally stabbing Maryrose Fealey, 27, outside her North Bridge Street home in Somerville.

Police responded to the scene on Tuesday, January 30th after someone found the victim unconscious at 10:20 p.m.

Officers and EMS tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the victim's passing, the Prosecutor John McDonald said that since they found the victim, they had worked "relentlessly" to find the person responsible.

Sunday they got a warrant to search Shroitman's vehicle and home.

They officially charged him with first degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension on Monday.

It's not yet known how police and prosecutors connected Shroitman to the crime, but say that he was known to Fealey.

Shroitman is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

