Funeral set for Somerville woman allegedly murdered by classmate with manifesto

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A funeral is set to be held Wednesday for a Somerville, New Jersey woman who was brutally murdered, allegedly by a former classmate.

A funeral for Maryrose Fealey, 27, will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Somerville.

Fealey was also remembered by "Not an Easy Fix." The non-profit raises awareness about the opioid epidemic. The organization held a memorial for her.

Police arrested David Shroitman, 27, on Monday. He's accused of fatally stabbing Fealey outside her North Bridge Street home.

The criminal complaint against him paints a disturbing and gruesome picture of what led up to this horrific murder.

Prosecutors say Shroitman had a manifesto laying out his step-by-step plans to kill her.

Police had responded to the scene on Tuesday, January 30th after someone found the victim unconscious at 10:20 p.m.

Fealey was stabbed 37 times. Officers and EMS tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since the victim's passing, the Prosecutor John McDonald said that since they found the victim, they had worked "relentlessly" to find the person responsible.

Detectives obtained several surveillance camera videos which they say show Shroitman in dark clothes running near the home when the murder happened.

Sunday they got a warrant to search Shroitman's vehicle and home after receiving a tip from one of Fealey's relatives.

In addition to the manifesto, detectives found numerous bleach containers -- which prosecutors say Shroitman used to clean out his car, blood in the entryway and bathroom of Shroitman's home, and clothing and sneakers matching the man on the surveillance video.

Authorities officially charged him with first degree murder, possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and hindering apprehension on Monday.

Shroitman is being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers' Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

