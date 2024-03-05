Tenants of Bronx apartment building file lawsuit, speak out about hazardous living conditions

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Tenants at an apartment building in the Bronx are saying enough is enough, claiming their landlord has ignored and failed to fix safety issues for years.

The Legal Aid Society has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 25 people who live in the building located on Davidson Avenue. They say the hazardous conditions have continued for more than a decade.

Tenants say they've dealt with things like serious mold, leaks, vermin infestations and water leaks. They also say the only elevator in the building has been out of service since August of 2023.

There are nearly 500 open violations from New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

The Department of Buildings also inspected the facade of the building about a month ago and issued two violations for failing to maintain the exterior walls and provide unobstructed egress.

In the lawsuit, tenants are asking for immediate repairs. They're also asking the city to remove ownership from the current owners and have a third party take over until other permanent owners can be found.

The building is currently owned by Romad Realty Inc., David Kornitzer and Dov Guttman.

Council member Pierina Sanchez says the property owners owe nearly $24 million in back taxes.

"This hits me right here in the heart and in the gut," Sanchez said. "To see a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old walking by with a wall of black mold, with a hole in the ceiling -- that ain't right. That's not what the city of New York is supposed to be about."

Some of the tenants say they have lived in the building for decades and say they've spent their own money to make necessary repairs.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the owners of the building, but have not yet heard back.

ALSO READ: Hiker found after going missing in state park

Josh Einiger has the latest developments.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.