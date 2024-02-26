  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to sweep awards season ahead of Oscars

ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Monday, February 26, 2024 11:14PM
Philadelphia native favored to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actress
Philadelphia native favored to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

PHILADELPHIA -- As we count down the days to the Oscars, Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to sweep award season.

On Saturday night, she took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role and she's favored to win the Oscar for best supporting actress.

SEE ALSO: Temple University professors remember alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph as 'huge talent'

"For every actor out there waiting in the wings for their chance let me tell you, your life can change in a day," Randolph said as she accepted her SAG award. "It's not an issue of if, but when. Keep going!"

The Temple University alumna has also won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award, and a BAFTA award for her role in "The Holdovers."

Next up is Hollywood's biggest night which will mark Randolph's first Oscar nomination.

"I'm just so overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude because I never could have imagined this, and how this is going," Randolph said. "I owe a lot of that, everything of it, to Philadelphia. That is my foundation."

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW