This whale is at least the tenth dead whale to be seen near the coast of beaches in the tri-state area.

How many dead whales have washed ashore in the tri-state so far in 2023?

On Wednesday, yet another dead whale was spotted off the coast of the Jersey Shore.

The whale carcass was seen floating about a half mile from Seaside Park and was identified as a humpback whale. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center and NOAA are now monitoring the situation, and planning their response once the whale comes ashore.

This whale is just the latest in a series of dead whale sightings all along the east coast, and within the tri-state area.

This post provides a timeline of all the whales that have washed up in New York and New Jersey in 2023 as confirmed by Eyewitness News.

March 1

A whale carcass is spotted floating in the waters near Seaside Park, New Jersey.

February 17

A dead whale was found on Rockaway Beach near 29th Street. The whale had external trauma, seemingly sliced by something like a propeller.

February 13, 2023

A 35-foot juvenile female whale washed up on the shore of Manasquan Beach in New Jersey. There was evidence the whale had been struck by a vessel, but it was unclear whether the whale was struck before or after it died.

January 30, 2023

A 14-ton, 35-feet-long, male humpback whale washed ashore on Lido Beach, Long Island. Eyewitness News was at the scene as the necropsy began. The whale, named 'Luna' had been tracked by researches for more than 40 years. After the examination, the whale was buried at the beach. Marine biologists determined that the whale was struck by a ship and suffered fatal injuries at sea, and was dead for several days before it washed ashore.

January 12, 2023

A 32-foot-long humpback whale washed ashore in Brigantine, just north of Atlantic City. Marine officials said the whale suffered blunt trauma injuries to its head, flipper and other parts of its body. They were able to determine that the whale had been feeding shortly before it had been struck.

January 7

A 30-foot humpback whale washed up on the shore of Atlantic City. This whale washed up a few blocks from where another dead whale had been found two weeks earlier. In response, a group called Clean Ocean Action sent a letter to President Biden asking him to take action and investigate the increase in whale deaths.

At least five other whales washed up on the shores of New York and New Jersey in the last months of 2022. Even more have washed up further south along the east coast.

In addition to all the aforementioned whales, three dolphins were found dead in Sandy Hook Bay on February 20. The dolphins died after being stranded in shallow waters.

By the time a dead whale washes ashore, it is often already severely decayed, so it can be hard for scientists to determine the exact cause of their death.

Additionally, because of their size, whale necropsies must be performed manually.

As for what is causing all these dead whales to wash ashore in the Tri-State, it is not entirely clear. A few of the dead whales documented this year did have visible signs of external trauma, but because their bodies decompose at sea, it can be hard to tell whether the trauma is the cause of death.

Some people believe the increase in dead whales comes from an increase in consumer purchasing and cargo that is shipped at sea. And while others hypothesize that construction of offshore wind turbines has had a deadly effect on whales, federal officials say that is not the case.

