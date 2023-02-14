Dead whale spotted in shallow waters in Manasquan

MANASQUAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another dead whale was spotted just offshore in New Jersey

The whale was discovered Monday in the shallow waters in Manasquan.

Since the beginning of December, officials have spotted at least nine whales washing up on the shores of New Jersey and New York.

The Point Pleasant Mayor released a statement saying the whale has come ashore and they hope to find out how the whale died soon.

