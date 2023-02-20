3 dead dolphins washed ashore at Sandy Hook Bay

Video shows dolphins that are struggling and have died in Sandy Hook Bay in New Jersey.

SANDY HOOK BAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three dead dolphins washed ashore at Sandy Hook Bay over the weekend.

The dolphins were confirmed to be Common Dolphins.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center took the dolphins for necropsies on Saturday. The result could take several weeks.

The dolphin deaths come after a surge of whales washing up in both New York and New Jersey in recent months. Since the beginning of December, there have been at least nine whale deaths.

Clean Ocean Action held a "Save the Whales" rally on Saturday with Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra.

The mayor has called for a stoppage to offshore wind projects and says that he believes that is what is disrupting marine life.

