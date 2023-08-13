Lifeguards spot dead whale washed up off Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another dead whale washed up along the Jersey Shore.

Lifeguards spotted the carcass off Long Branch on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities cleared the waters along five beaches until the mammal washed ashore next to Imperial House Beach.

The Atlantic Lifeguard Alliance says come Sunday morning, it will coordinate with local agencies to safely remove the carcass.

Dozens of whales and dolphins have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey this year.

Scientists say many are killed by ships or debris.

