1 killed, several injured in Elmhurst house fire; residents suspect e-scooter caused blaze

Firefighters found a man unconscious on the second floor. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Marcus Solis has details.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a house fire that broke out in Queens.

Officials say the heavy flames tore through the home on 89th Street in East Elmhurst at around 11 p.m. Friday.

As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, they found a man in his 60s unconscious on the second floor. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Some of the other residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Residents say an e-scooter could be to blame for the fire.

"I unplugged the scooter, I was on the first floor. As I'm putting cereal in a bowl, I heard an explosion, like gunfire. As I open the door to the second floor, those stairs were already on fire in seconds. It was a disaster," Jose Corona said.

Firefighters did pull a burnt scooter from the residence, but the official cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

At least one firefighter also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

