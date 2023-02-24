Woman killed in Islip house fire

Invetigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire at the two-story home.

ISLIP, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An early morning fire on Long Island claimed the life of a woman.

The fire broke out inside the two-story home on the 1200 block of Boston Avenue in Islip around 8:05 a.m.

Police officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk County Police Homicide and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fire, but so far the cause appears to be non-criminal.

