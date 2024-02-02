1 person found dead in New Rochelle apartment fire

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A fire tore through an apartment building in Westchester County where one person was found dead.

Flames broke out in the third-floor unit on Fifth Avenue in New Rochelle just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim was found inside their apartment. Their identity has not yet been released.

The fire was mostly contained to that unit, but other apartments suffered some minor water and smoke damage.

Most residents were able to return to their homes once the fire was put out.

"It was a little frightening, but sometimes the fire alarm does go off here if somebody's overcooking or something, but this time was different. When I opened up the door I saw the smoke and there was a lot of people in the hallway and they were evacuating," a resident said.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the fire and it is under investigation.

The New Rochelle fire chief believes it was the city's first fatal fire since a large four-alarm blaze in April 2022.

