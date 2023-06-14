Man who fell, died in April was punched in face by stranger he bumped into: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man who died after they initially believed he had fallen on the street was actually punched in the face before his death.

Charles Cunningham, 63, was first believed to have accidentally fallen on East 105th Street and Fifth Avenue on April 20.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital after he suffered a head injury, but he died the next day.

Authorities said Wednesday that further investigation determined he was punched in the face by an unknown person he accidentally bumped into.

The back of Cunningham's head struck the concrete sidewalk as he fell backwards.

His death has been deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

