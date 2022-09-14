  • Watch Now
Man believed to be construction worker shot and killed in Brooklyn

28 minutes ago
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man believed to be a construction worker was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The shooting was reported outside the Boulevard Houses on Stanley Avenue in East New York just before noon.

The 30-year-old victim was shot four times, including in the chest and knee.

He was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect who was described as wearing all black and a ski mask.

No arrests have been made.

Few other details were released.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.