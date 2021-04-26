20-year-old man sitting in car shot, killed in Manhattan

The incident was reported in front of 134 E. 95th Street just before 2:15 p.m.
Police say the victim was sitting in a passenger seat when he was approached by the gunman.
He was shot once in the stomach. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.
The suspect left the scene in a white sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
