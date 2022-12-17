  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

The Sitdown: 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss their roles

Sandy Kenyon Image
BySandy Kenyon via WABC logo
Saturday, December 17, 2022 4:54PM
The Sitdown: 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss their roles
EMBED <>More Videos

The actors from 'Death of a Salesman' discussed their roles in the latest episode of 'The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon.'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon says "Death of a Salesman" is one of the best productions he's ever seen on Broadway and this week he got to interview some of the cast.

Sharon Clarke is the first Black performer to play Mrs. Loman and recognized the importance of the honor.

"Making history baby!" Clarke said.

Wendell Pierce, who plays Willie Loman, agreed with Clarke during an interview with Sandy Kenyon.

Both stars have found a way to give new meaning to the classic text and make the play more accessible to a wider audience. As Mrs. Loman says: "Attention must be paid!"

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW