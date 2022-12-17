The Sitdown: 'Death of a Salesman' actors discuss their roles

The actors from 'Death of a Salesman' discussed their roles in the latest episode of 'The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon.'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon says "Death of a Salesman" is one of the best productions he's ever seen on Broadway and this week he got to interview some of the cast.

Sharon Clarke is the first Black performer to play Mrs. Loman and recognized the importance of the honor.

"Making history baby!" Clarke said.

Wendell Pierce, who plays Willie Loman, agreed with Clarke during an interview with Sandy Kenyon.

Both stars have found a way to give new meaning to the classic text and make the play more accessible to a wider audience. As Mrs. Loman says: "Attention must be paid!"