Deaths of 2 men in Jamaica, Queens fire ruled double homicide

John Wigfall, 86, and David Hawkins, 64, died after flames burned through their building.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are now investigating a deadly fire in Queens as a double homicide.

John Wigfall, 86, and David Hawkins, 64, died after flames burned through their building on 97th Avenue in Jamaica just two days before Christmas.

The building has four churches on the ground floor, and worshipers tried to get upstairs to help get people out.

The two roommates also lived with another elderly woman, whose daughter said her mother was at church when the fire broke out.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

