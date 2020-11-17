Glass falls from building weeks after spinning crane sends debris flying in Midtown

West 57th Street was temporarily closed from Fifth Avenue to Seventh Avenue on Tuesday after glass fell Sunday night from the same Midtown apartment building that forced the same closure last month.
The Buildings Department has determined the glass fell from the 56th floor of 111 West 57 Street, the high-rise apartment building under construction that was also the site of Oct. 29 falling debris.
A partial stop work order was issued for exterior work on the building, other than to make repairs to the broken glass panel.
U.S. Crane and Rigging received a $10,000 violation from the October incident.
The condo tower is on what is referred to as "Billionaires Row," and apartments in the building go for more than $30 million.
It was eight years ago on the same block in Midtown during Superstorm Sandy when parts of a crane came tumbling down from 70 floors up on a construction site. Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident either.
