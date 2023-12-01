Deer runs through elementary school in Toms River, causing a big mess

Police chased a deer through an elementary school in Toms River, New Jersey.

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A deer busted into an elementary school in New Jersey and caused quite a mess.

Police chased after the animal with flashlights as they attempted to guide it out of the building.

It ran and jumped around inside a classroom at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River.

Police were alerted when someone said they saw the deer break through a window and enter the school.

Officers were eventually able to guide the animal back outside.

