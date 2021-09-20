Store clerk, 2 customers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx deli

By Eyewitness News
2 men caught on camera holding up Bronx deli

WOODLAWN HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police released surveillance video of an armed holdup of a Bronx deli.

It happened Saturday at 9:18 p.m. inside of McLean Deli & Groceries on East 240th Street in Woodlawn Heights.

The NYPD says the first man took out a rifle, the second man took out a knife, and they threatened the store clerk and two customers.

The robbers took off with $3,000 and seven packs of Newport cigarettes valued at $108 from the business, $10 from a 61-year-old male customer and $880 from the 41-year-old male customer.



No one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

