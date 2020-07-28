Video shows gunman open fire inside Staten Island deli

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Dramatic video was released Monday night of a gunman opening fire inside a deli on Staten Island.

The video shows a man walking around Holland Ave Deli on Richmond Terrace last Wednesday before turning around and opening fire.

A worker in the store was able to duck down and avoid gunfire.

RELATED | 2 teens killed, 8 homicides Sunday as New York City shooting surge continues

A 25-year-old man, later identified as Kaseem Scott, was killed in the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

