Police: Deli worker arrested for pulling gun on 4 men in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An armed deli worker is in custody after a dispute inside the East Flatbush store on Tuesday.

The employee got into a verbal dispute with four men inside Remsen Avenue deli around 10:30 p.m.

One of the men took a swing at the worker, who pulled a gun for protection, officials say.

All four fled the store and called police.

The worker and his colleague locked the door to the deli and called police. After officers arrived, it took the worker an hour before he opened the door for officers.

Both workers are now being questioned with harassment charges pending. The gun was not recovered. Police are waiting for a search warrant to look for it.

No charges were filed against the four men.

