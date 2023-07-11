A rally will be held in a call for justice for a Staten Island deli manager who was fatally shot.

Calls for justice in murder of Staten Island deli worker

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Community leaders want justice in the murder of a Staten Island deli worker.

They plan to gather at the Masjed Noor Al-Islam Society at noon Tuesday.

The gathering is being held just before the funeral prayer for Bassem Alkhateeb.

He was killed Saturday when police say two men shot him in the chest in what appears to be an attempted robbery.

Video was released of the men walking in the street just before the shooting and then again inside the deli.

The suspects then drove away in a red or maroon Jeep.

Those organizing the gathering said in part, "Alkhateeb was a respected and hardworking individual. He was known for his dedication to his work and his commitment to serving the local community."

