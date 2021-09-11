Driver shot and killed while making delivery in New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a delivery driver subcontracted by Amazon in New Jersey.

Union County prosecutors say 26-year-old Quahif Lane shot 36-year-old Jamar Harris just outside his delivery van earlier this week.

The shooting was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of of Garfield Avenue around 2 p.m.

Harris was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Video evidence from the scene showed Harris was approached by Lane during the course of a delivery.



"I commend all involved law enforcement agencies and concerned citizens whose contributions were essential to the expeditious apprehension of Mr. Lane," Prosecutor William Daniel said. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones."

Officials say residents helped in the search for Lane. He is facing charges of homicide and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors did not release a motive for the attack.

