Slide that came off Delta flight after takeoff from JFK recovered by New York City officials

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The missing emergency slide from a Delta Airlines flight has been found.

New York City's Parks Department says it recovered the slide on a jetty off Beach 131st Street on Rockaway Beach Monday afternoon.

Delta Airlines Flight 520 declared an emergency and returned safely to the airport around 8:35 a.m. on Friday after the crew reported a vibration, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilots reported vibrations and banging sounds to air traffic control just after takeoff and the plane was in the air for 33 minutes before it returned to JFK.

Delta said that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft when it returned back to the gate.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, and passengers were put on another plane to Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old aircraft was removed from service while Delta teams evaluate the plane.

The FAA said it will investigate.

