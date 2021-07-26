Connecticut Gov. Lamont urges vaccines for holdouts as COVID-19 infections rise

He said during a news conference on the New Haven Green that vaccines are the best available protection against the virus, including the surging delta variant.
"It's highly infectious which makes it all the more important right now," Lamont said. "Anybody with any hesitancy, come forward."
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Connecticut has risen over the past two weeks from 70.43 new cases per day on July 10 to 194.57 new cases per day on July 24.
Connecticut state has had some of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S.
Lamont said Monday that more than 80% of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.
